Three more premises in Sarawak listed in HIDE, one in Kuching and two in Sibu

KUCHING (Aug 2): Three premises in Kuching and Sibu have been placed in the Health Ministry’s Hotspot Identificatiion for Dynamic Engagement (HIDE) system, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its daily Covid-19 update, the committee said that the premises are Econsave in Kuching as well as Sibu Central and Wisma Sanyan in Sibu.

To date, there are currently 266 premises in the state placed under the HIDE system.

HIDE premises and locations have thhe potential to turn into clusters if no pre-emptive actions are taken, according to National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

If no hotspots emerge in the premises after the implementation of pre-emptive actions, these premises will be removed from the HIDE list within a period of seven days after their listing.

Meanwhile, the committee said that Tebedu district has changed into a Covid-19 orange zone after 25 locally transmitted cases were reported in the last 14 days.

Tebedu district joins Sarikei, Pakan, Beluru, Betong, Kapit and Telang Usan as orange zones.

“17 districts are categorised as red zones, namely Kabong, Asajaya, Subis, Dalat, Mukah, Simunjan, Tatau, Lundu, Saratok, Bau, Meradong, Samarahan, Serian, Kuching, Bintulu, Miri and Sibu.

“Districts under yellow zones are Lawas, Daro, Bukit Mabong, Selangau, Tanjung Manis, Song, Sri Aman, Kanowit, Pusa and Belaga. There are currently six green zones in the state, namely Lubok Antu, Matu, Julau, Marudi, Sebauh and Limbang,” SDMC said.

The Health Ministry categorises districts with no cases as green zones, those with one to 20 cases over a two-week period as yellow zones, 21 to 40 cases as orange zones and 41 and above as red zones.