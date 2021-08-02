Two Sabah areas under EMCO

KOTA KINABALU: Two localities in Sabah will be placed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) from August 4 to August 17.

They are Kampung Selagon and Kampung Binsulok in Beaufort.

The EMCO at Kampung Pituru Kinarut, Papar will be extended until Aug 17 while the lockdown at Beverly Hills Phase 1 and Cybercity Phase 2 in Penampang; Kampung Marau and Kampung Kebawang in Sipitang; Kampung Meruntum in Putatan; and Jalan Kampung Likas Simpang 3, Api-Api Centre, Taman Ujana Kingfisher, (Likas subdistrict) and Kampung Salut (Telipok subdistrict) is lifted.