Vaccineer wearing Iban traditional costume steals attention at PPV in Kota Kinabalu

KUCHING (Aug 2): Lucinda Robert caught everyone’s glance at Kota Kinabalu Putra Jaya Mini Hall recently when she stepped into the vaccination centre (PPV) wearing the ‘Ngepan Iban’ – the Iban women’s traditional costume.

On her Facebook post, Lucinda, 51, who hails from Taman Gamang in Sri Aman, said her intention of wearing the ‘Ngepan Iban’ while going for vaccination was to show her pride in her custom and culture.

“Wearing ‘Ngepan Iban’ as I went for first-dose vaccination was very significant to me – I got vaccinated a day after Sarawak Day (July 25).

“Despite having been living in Sabah for the past 25 years, I am still an Iban from Sarawak, and I am always very proud of my cultural identity,” said Lucinda, who works for a leading insurance company in Kota Kinabalu.

She said she would receive her second dose this Aug 13 and in this regard, she called upon everyone to register for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) so as to help the country achieve 80 percent herd immunity by October this year.