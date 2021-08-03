1,010 new Covid-19 cases in Sabah



KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 1,010 new Covid-19 cases on August 3, mostly from close contacts and increasing symptomatic screenings.

State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Masidi said although 52.2 per cent of the total daily cases came from close contact screenings (527) but the percentage from the symptomatic category was increasing.

“The total number of new cases found from symptomatic screenings was 224 on Tuesday alone, or 22.2 per cent of the total daily cases.

“The symptomatic category is sporadic infection, where the cause of the infection is unknown. As noted earlier, the increasing percentage of sporadic cases is a sign that the virus is already in the community and easily spreading,” he said.

Masidi also revealed that new cluster, Kluster Sangkabok, in Kuala Penyu was recorded in the past 24 hours.

Kota Kinabalu topped the daily cases with 183 followed by Sandakan 102, Kinabatangan 92, Tawau 90, Tuaran 79, Penampang 68, Keningau 53, Sipitang 53, Papar 45, Putatan 31, Tongod 27, Kunak 24, Kota Marudu 24, Kuala Penyu 20, Beaufort 19, Lahad Datu 18, Kudat 15, Telupid 14, Tenom 13, Kota Belud 11, Semporna 8, Kalabakan 6, Beluran 6, Pitas 6 and Nabawan 3.

Two districts recorded zero cases were Tambunan and Ranau