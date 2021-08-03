17 more locations under EMCO in Sarawak

KUCHING (Aug 3): Seventeen localities in five districts have been placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) for two weeks, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said.

It said 15 of the localities are villages, while two others are a longhouse in Sri Aman and a workers’ quarters in Serian.

“Rh Lihal ak Gemong at Kampung Jaong, Pantu in Sri Aman have been imposed with the EMCO starting today until August 16, while the Salcra Melikin Quarters in Serian will undergo the EMCO from tomorrow (Aug 4) until August 17,” it said.

It pointed out that the 15 villages will also be enforced with the EMCO starting tomorrow until August 17.

They are Kampung Haji Baki, Kampung Braang Temurang, Kampung Braang Bidak and Kampung Quop in Kuching; Kampung Paon Rimu Bakong, Kampung Paon Rimu, Kampung Sg Duuh, Kampung Krangan Tekalong, Kampung Krangan Baru, Kampung Junggu Mawang, Kampung Linsat Batu Kudi, Kampung Krangan Trusan and Kampung Sungai Menyan Cina in Serian; Kampung Semera Hilir, Sadong Jaya in Asajaya; and Kampung Jirok in Simunjan.

In addition to these localities, the EMCO for Kampung Bintawa Hilir here was also extended for another two weeks starting tomorrow until August 17.

The committee also announced that the EMCO for three longhouses and a village have been lifted today.

They are Rh Kambieng Abu Bengang, Krian and Rh Noel Praja Kabo in Saratok; Rh Bundan Engkabang in Kabong; and Kampung Sungai Tapang in Kuching.