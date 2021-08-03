18 evacuated after houses collapsed in Daro

DARO (Aug 3): Eighteen individuals were evacuated from their houses after a block of terraced houses in a plantation at Tanjung Alan Dua here collapsed last night.

According to a Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre spokesperson, seven personnel from the Daro fire station were rushed to the scene after receiving a call on the incident at 8.26pm.

“The operation commander reported that four single-storey houses from a block were damaged in the incident. One of the units was nearly destroyed,” he said in a statement today.

The Bomba spokesperson said the occupants of the houses were evacuated for fear of repeated incident.

No injuries were reported during the incident.