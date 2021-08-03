Alarming for Sarawak to move to Phase 3 of NRP, says Bishop

KUCHING (Aug 3): The plan to move Sarawak into Phase 3 of the National Recovery Plan (NRP) tomorrow is “alarming” given the high number of Covid-19 cases, said Rt Rev Datuk Danald Jute.

The Bishop of the Anglican Church in Sarawak and Brunei was commenting on Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s announcement on Facebook last night that the National Security Council (NSC) Special Session meeting had decided Sarawak would enter Phase 3 of the NRP along with Perlis and Labuan.

In response, Danald pointed out that many of the Covid-19 cases in the state included Delta variant cases.

“It is not the time yet. Many people have not even grasped what it means to be in Phase 2 of NRP,” he said in a Facebook post.

He questioned the need for the extended Emergency Order (EO) for Sarawak if the state was ready for the transition.

“If we are so confident that Sarawak should enter Phase 3, after being in Phase 2 for only three weeks (July 14 to Aug 3), what use then is the six months Emergency (until Feb 2, 2022)!” he stated.

“As a staunch advocate and proponent of a stringent, strict, and vigilant approach in the management and handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, the news that Sarawak will enter Phase 3 of the National Recovery Plan starting Aug 4, 2021 is alarming.”

Yesterday, State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) advisor Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian said the committee would tighten standard operating procedures (SOPs) and modify plans as Sarawak prepares to enter Phase 3 of the NRP.

The Housing and Local Government explained that the tightening of SOPs was due to the highly transmissible Delta variant and aerosol nature of Covid-19, as well as taking into account the emerging issues of the pandemic.

“We need to learn from others on what not to do, especially with high incidents of silent hypoxia and brought-in-dead (cases) in West Malaysia with long Covid-19 syndrome. This is in order for Sarawakians to be safe when embarking on Phase 3 of NRP,” Dr Sim said on Facebook.

He also pointed out that the Delta variant is highly infectious and that the high numbers of cases recorded in Kuching, Samarahan, and Serian divisions continued to be a matter of concern in the state’s efforts to overcome the pandemic.