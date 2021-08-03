Bumiputera chamber seeks simplified SOPs under Phase 3 of NPR in Sarawak

KUCHING (Aug 3): The Sarawak Bumiputera Entrepreneurs Chamber (DUBS) has appealed to the government to ensure that all standard operating procedures (SOP) for Phase 3 of the National Recovery Plan are simplified.

DUBS president Datu Abang Helmi Ikhwan said this is to ensure ease of compliance and fast reopening for all business sectors.

In a statement today, he said DUBS is happy that under NPR Phase 3, all business activities, except the few under the negative list, are permitted with up to 100 per cent working capacity for those who have had both doses of Covid-19 vaccine.

He also noted that restaurants and food premises are permitted to offer dine-in services, subject to SOPs.

“We have already reached a high level of vaccination rate, hence, the focus now should be on business and economic recovery by doing away with most of the unusually stringent SOPs,” he said.

Abang Helmi said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s announcement last night allowing Sarawak to enter NPR Phase 3 has been long-awaited by Bumiputera businesses, which have endured severe hardship during the Movement Control Order (MCO).

“During that period, businesses have slowed down tremendously, some were not permitted to open, while some others closed down for good or on the verge of collapse. There is now a need to make a comprehensive survey on the severity of the damage that had occurred.

“We also wish to remind both the federal and state governments to give direct financial grants as appropriate for Bumiputera small and micro businesses to enable them to relaunch their business or to recover quickly to the pre-MCO operation levels,” he said.

According to Abang Helmi, almost all government departments and agencies moved at a snail’s pace during the MCO due to the work from home requirement and 50 per cent office capacity.

“Please restore all these services fully in order to speed up all government contracts and services for our contractors,” he added.