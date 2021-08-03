Civil Defence Force removes wasp nest from tree in Bintulu

BINTULU (Aug 3): Civil Defence Force (APM) personnel were deployed to Kampung Assyakirin last night after receiving a report on a wasp nest.

APM Bintulu officer Lt (PA) Ra’idah Jomi said the team consisting five personnel arrived around 8pm.

She said they successfully removed and destroyed the wasp nest, which was on a tree, by burning it and using insecticide.

“Before carrying out the task, our personnel needed to wear complete personal protective equipment,” she said.

Ra’idah said APM also received a call earlier in the morning from a member of the public at a hotel turned into a Covid-19 quarantine centre for persons under surveillance (PUS).

The caller said the room key had accidentally been left in the locked room.

Using a ladder, an APM personnel member climbed up and entered the room through a window in order to open the door.