CM urges financial institutions to offer products, services that benefit more Sarawakians

KUCHING (Aug 3): Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg has urged financial institutions to offer more innovative solutions in terms of products and services and also the types of service channels so that the people of Sarawak can enjoy greater financial inclusion.

The chief minister pointed out that Sarawak is a state with unique demography where people live in various locations from major cities to remote areas that can only be reached by waterways or timber roads.

“We are aware that this unique demography poses challenges in the economic and social development agenda, including to ensure there is inclusive participation in financial services.

“Going forward, the need for financial services is expected to continue to increase in line with the economic development of Sarawak.

“The need to provide good infrastructure will continue to be prioritised so that financial institutions can continue to offer services to all parts of the state and offer more effective and efficient financial services,” he said at the opening of Bank Negara Malaysia’s Virtual Sarawak Financial Awareness Campaign (ViSFA) today.

Abang Johari cited the Perlindungan Tenang initiative as an affordable financial product that would be most welcomed.

“Perlindungan Tenang is a national initiative to provide affordable insurance and Takaful plans, such as village house or longhouse fire insurance plans, so that we can protect our financial assets and loved ones.

“My advice to Sarawakians, always protect yourself, family, and property from loss by getting the appropriate insurance and takaful coverage,” he said.

The chief minister said that the Covid-19 pandemic will have a lasting long-term impact on how the economy and financial system operate in the future as people may no longer be able to do business as usual.

“Sarawak’s post-Covid-19 economic growth will be driven by data and innovation as digital economy is key to achieving the state’s 2030 economic agenda.

“Sarawak Digital Economy Strategy (2018-2022) launched in December 2017 has outlined seven key sectors as catalysts to the digital economy agenda including e-commerce and digital government,” he said.

Abang Johari said that the responsibility to realise the vision of a developed state by 2030 does not lie with the state government alone.

“It is a joint effort by the government, the private sector and the people of Sarawak in general. In line with the needs of the digital economy, there will be changes in the education and skills required in the future including financial types and services,” he said.

To ensure that no one is left behind in the financial agenda, Abang Johari said Sarawak remains committed to raising the level of financial literacy and inculcating responsible habits and attitudes in financial management among the people of Sarawak.

He said the e-wallet application Sarawak Pay was introduced in 2017 to encourage the participation of Sarawakians, whether individuals or businesses, towards safer and more efficient digital payments.

He said that Sarawak Pay has also been used to channel state government assistance such as Bantuan Khas Sarawakku Sayang (BKSS) to the people of Sarawak in a more effective and orderly manner.

“In line with the state government’s intention to achieve developed state status by 2030, the use of Sarawak Pay will also be expanded. Most recently, the Sarawak Pay app can be used for overseas payments where the UnionPay QR code is used.

“The state government has also introduced a “single sign-on” platform for all state government agencies. This allows each user to use a unique digital identity ‘Sarawak ID’ to access all government services such as business registration, business license payment and so on,” he said.

On the campaign, he urged all Sarawakians to take the opportunity to participate in the campaign, which will take place from today until Oct 5.

For more information on the daily talks or webinars during this campaign, visit https://www.facebook.com/visfaofficial.