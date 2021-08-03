Covid-19: 494 new cases, 2 deaths in Sarawak; Kuching tops list with 307 new infections

KUCHING (Aug 3): Sarawak recorded 494 new Covid-19 cases today, more than half of which was registered in Kuching alone, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said in its Covid-19 daily update that there were also two death cases in the state bringing the death toll to 464.

“Kuching was the only district which recorded triple-digit cases at 307 out of the 18 districts which reported new cases today.

“The other districts are Serian with 57 cases, Subis (32), Bintulu (18), Samarahan (18), Bau (9), Miri (8), Sibu (8), Kabong (6), Simunjan (6), Pakan (5), Tatau (5), Lundu (4), Selangau (4), Lawas (3), Asajaya (2), and one each in Tebedu and Sarikei,” it said.

The state’s cumulative number of Covid-19 cases now stands at 78,211.

The committee said the new cases today consisted of 338 cases which were detected from screenings of individuals with contact to positive cases; 78 from screenings of individuals from existing active clusters; 49 from other screenings at health facilities; and 28 from screenings of symptomatic individuals at health facilities.

“A positive case was also detected from an Import B case where the individual had returned from Sabah,” it added.

On the latest fatalities, it said the two cases involved male victims, both of whom were in their 70s.

“One of them was a 75-year-old from Kuching who had tested positive on July 22.

“The victim, who had comorbidities of high blood pressure, diabetes and dyslipidemia, died at the Sarawak General Hospital,” it said.

It said the 464th death case involved a 70-year-old from Mukah.

“The victim, who had high blood pressure, tested positive on July 8. He died at Bintulu Hospital,” it added.

Meanwhile, a total of 220 recovered Covid-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals and quarantine and low-risk patients treatment centres (PKRC) across the state.

SDMC said 71 were discharged from PKRC Betong; 34 from the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) and PKRC under SGH; 24 from Sri Aman Hospital and PKRC under Sri Aman Hospital; 21 from Miri Hospital and PKRC under Miri Hospital; 20 from PKRC Unimas; 18 from PKRC Serian; 15 from Bintulu Hospital and the PKRC under Bintulu Hospital; eight from Sibu Hospital and the PKRC under Sibu Hospital; eight from Sarikei Hospital and the PKRC under Sarikei Hospital; and one from PKRC Lawas.

“The total number of recoveries in the state have now increased to 71,490 or 91.41 per cent out of the overall cases,” said the committee.

It also said that 6,078 patients were still warded and under medical supervision at hospitals and PKRCs throughout the state, where 3,538 were being treated at SGH and PKRC Kuching; 557 at PKRC Unimas; 509 at PKRC Serian; 384 at Miri Hospital and PKRC Miri; 308 at Sibu Hospital and PKRC Sibu; 287 at Bintulu Hospital and PKRC Bintulu; 197 at PKRC Betong; 111 at PKRC Mukah; 105 at Sarikei Hospital and PKRC Sarikei; 38 at Sri Aman Hospital; 34 at Kapit Hospital and PKRC Kapit; nine at PKRC Lawas; and one at Limbang Hospital.