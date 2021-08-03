Covid-19: 494 new cases in Sarawak as Malaysia records 17,105 new cases

KUCHING (Aug 3): Sarawak recorded an increase of 83 new Covid-19 cases to 494 in the past 24 hours.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a Facebook post said the latest figure brought the state’s cumulative number of cases to 78,211.

Despite the increase of case, the state’s latest figure was among the lowest in the country along with Labuan which registered only five cases, Perlis (7), Putrajaya (72) and Terengganu (429).

Malaysia recorded a total of 17,105 new cases today, bringing the cumulative total of positive cases in the country to 1,163,291 cases.

The highest number of cases was registered in Selangor with 5,836 cases. This is followed by Kuala Lumpur (2,309), Johor (1,275), Kedah (1,036), Sabah (1,010), Perak (967), Kelantan (915), Negeri Sembilan (816), Pahang (628), Penang (798), and Melaka (508).