Covid-19: Three new clusters detected in Sarawak

KUCHING (Aug 3): Three new Covid-19 clusters have been declared in Sarawak, including a market cluster dubbed the Pasar Stutong 2 Cluster in Kuching, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its daily Covid-19 update, SDMC said that 51 positive cases had been detected from the Pasar Stutong 2 Cluster after 140 individuals were screened while 89 tested negative.

All positive cases have been admitted to the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) and Kuching district quarantine and low-risk patients treatment centre (PKRC).

The other two new clusters are workplace clusters in Subis and Bintulu respectively.

SDMC said that the Mega Suai Cluster in Subis involves a palm oil plantation currently under Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO).

“A total of 351 individuals were screened, of which 24 are found positive, including 23 new cases recorded today.

“Another 327 are still awaiting lab results,” it said, adding that all positive cases have been admitted to Miri Hospital and PKRC in Miri.

The workplace cluster in Bintulu, dubbed Jalan Kemena Industry Estate 38 Cluster, involves a plywood factory at Jalan Tanjung Kidurong that is under EMCO.

“A total of 85 individuals have been screened out of which 17 were found positive including 16 new cases recorded today. The other 68 are still waiting for results,” it said.

Those tested positive have been admitted to Bintulu Hospital and PKRC in Bintulu.

Meanwhile, SDMC announced the end of one cluster in Bau, namely Jalan Tasik Biru By-Pass Cluster, after no new cases were reported from there in the last 28 days.

The state currently has 84 active clusters, with eight reporting 81 new Covid-19 cases for the day. These include two of the new clusters declared today.

The other clusters that recorded addition in positive cases were Kampung Telaga Air Cluster (27), Kampung Paon Rimu Cluster (5), Kampung Git Cluster (4), Kampung Kendaie Cluster (3), Tanjung Tuang Cluster (2), and Jalan Selalang Cluster (1).