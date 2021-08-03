Tuesday, August 3
Dr Adham: Over 21.6 million Covid jabs administered as of yesterday

Posted on Nation

A nurse administers a Covid-19 vaccine. — Bernama file photo

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 3): A total of 21,668,999 vaccine doses have been administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation programme as of yesterday.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba, through an infographic shared on his Twitter, said 14,471,138 of the vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 7,197,861 doses to the second dose recipients.

According to percentage, 44.3 per cent of the country’s population has received the first dose and 22 per cent having completed the vaccination, he said.

Meanwhile, on the daily vaccination rate, 468,526 doses were administered yesterday with  23,479 of the doses for the first dose recipients and 245,047 as second dose. ― Bernama

 

 

