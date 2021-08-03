Fatimah: 27 attempted suicide cases recorded in Sarawak as of June this year

KUCHING (Aug 3): A total of 27 cases of attempted suicide were recorded in Sarawak from January to June this year, said Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

The Minister of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development said this showed an increase of 12.5 per cent compared to 22 attempted suicide cases recorded during the same period last year.

“From January to December last year, there are a total of 49 suicide cases recorded. From January to June this year alone, there were 37 suicide cases recorded,” she said at a press conference here today.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Criminal Investigation Department (CID) chief SAC Lukas Aket said among the causes of suicide cases include depression, financial difficulties, family problems, heartbreaks and anything involving emotions.

“Most of the suicide cases involved males of over 18 years of age,” he added.

Earlier today, Lukas paid a courtesy call on Fatimah at her office in Petra Jaya here today to brief her on the crime trend in Sarawak from January to June this year, focusing on social issues such as suicide and attempted suicide, sexual crime, gambling and domestic violence.

Also present at the press conference were Assistant Minister of Community Wellbeing Datuk Francis Harden Hollis.