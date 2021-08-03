First-jab recipients at Sibu Foochow Association PPV told to return for second dose

SIBU (Aug 3): Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) councillor Joseph Chieng yesterday repeated his reminders for those who had received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at Sibu Foochow Association’s mobile vaccination centre (PPV) at Jalan Salim here, to return to the same venue for their second dose.

He pointed out this was because there were those who still went to Sibu Divisional Health Office yesterday despite the reminders in the mass media.

Chieng added that 1,100 recipients are returning to Sibu Foochow Association PPV for their second dose today.

“Please do not go to Sibu Divisional Health Office as that is the registered address (of Sibu Foochow Association PPV).

“There were those who went to Sibu Divisional Health Office for their second dose this morning and later realised they had gone to the wrong venue. They contacted us and we told them to come here (Sibu Foochow Association PPV),” he told The Borneo Post yesterday.

He disclosed that there were supposed to be 800 recipients returning for their second dose at this PPV yesterday.

“However, some did not turn up and we are uncertain what their reasons are as they could not be reached. Then, there were those women who realised that they have just got pregnant. According to KKM (Health Ministry), the vaccine is not suitable for those within 14 weeks of pregnancy,” he explained.

Nonetheless, he said the Health Ministry has advised that those within 14 weeks of pregnancy to come to the PPV here so that they could be issued a letter by the doctors.

He said the ministry would then make arrangement for this group of individuals to receive their vaccine after 14 weeks.

As a whole, Chieng, who is coordinator for the programme, was happy to note the smooth vaccination process and that the recipients gave good cooperation.

On that note, he urged recipients coming for their second dose today do so between 8am and 3pm.

Chieng said another 1,100 recipients will be getting their second dose on Wednesday (Aug 4).