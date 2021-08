KOTA KINABALU: Four localities in Sabah will be placed under a two-week enhanced movement control order (EMCO) from August 5.

They are Kampung Banjar Keningau, Kem 3 Sibulu Tenom, Penampang Baru and Tawau Immigration Deportation Centre.

Meanwhile, the EMCO at Kampung Pondo, Kampung Kasuapan, Kampung Lok Urai and Kampung Pulau Gaya. in Pulau Gaya will be lifted.

The EMCO in Kampung Sri Menanti Tawau, which started on July 8, will be also lifted on August 4 as scheduled.