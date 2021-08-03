GRS leaders maintain cooperation in State Govt



KOTA KINABALU: Leaders of the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) have reached a consensus to maintain cooperation in the State Government and uphold the mandate given by the people at the 16th State elections in September last year.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor, who is also GRS chairman said he had communicated with all the GRS component leaders with regard to the latest political development in Kuala Lumpur.

“We share the same views and unanimously agree that cooperation in the present State Government will continue.

“We will continue to uphold the mandate given to us at the last State elections,” said Hajiji.

The Chief Minister said all GRS leaders were united and pledged that all necessary steps will be taken to further solidify the GRS State Government.

“I pray that the political disruptions in Kuala Lumpur will be resolved amicably so that we can focus all our efforts on managing the Covid-19 pandemic threat, economic recovery and political stability,” he said.