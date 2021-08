MIRI (Aug 3): A 33-year-old jobless man was arrested at RPR Batu 6 here yesterday for allegedly causing mischief by smashing the rear windscreen of his elder brother’s car.

During his arrest, the police also seized an iron block believed to have been used by the suspect in the incident.

In the 11am incident, the suspect is said to have ran amok before smashing the rear windscreen of the car.

Police are investigating the case under Section 427 of the Penal Code for mischief.