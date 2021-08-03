Kosan chairman denies issuing statement to approve land devt

KOTA KINABALU: The chairman of Koperasi Serbaguna Sanya Berhad (Kosan), Datuk Ellron Angin, denied allegations that he had issued a statement during Kosan’s 33rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) on August 2016 to approve land development at Wisma Kosan, Likas.

He said that his media statement on August 1, 2021 had stated clearly that the development of Wisma Kosan’s land had been submitted and approved by members of Kosan during the 34th AGM which was held on August 19, 2017.

“My media statement was reported under the article entitled ‘Kosan land for mixed development’ dated 2 August 2021,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Hence, Samuel Wong’s statement that I ‘lied’ or ‘have been deceived’ by Kosan board members are untrue.

I advise Samuel Wong to check and verify my media statement before making any statements,” said Ellron.

Samuel has claimed that Ellron was misled by certain people in the organization, resulting in him issuing ‘a misleading statement’ regarding Kosan’s 2016 AGM.

He also claimed that Ellron’s allegation that Kosan’s 33rd AGM held on August 2016 had approved the development plans to Wisma Kosan’s land in Likas as untrue.

“Either Ellron lied, or he was misled by certain board members of Kosan,” said Samuel.