Man remanded 5 days over Senadin housebreaking

MIRI (Aug 3): A 28-year-old man was remanded for five days by the Magistrate’s Court here yesterday to facilitate police investigation into a housebreaking last month.

The suspect, a local, was arrested around 5.40pm Sunday in front of a budget hotel in Permyjaya following a tip-off.

During the arrest, the police seized from him a motorcycle, sling bag and other items.

According to a source, the suspect is believed to be responsible for a break-in at a house in Senadin on June 16, in which several items including a laptop, bag, and bottles of liquor were reported missing by the house owner.

The case is being investigated under Section 457 of the Penal Code.