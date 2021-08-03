Man runs amok again after granny refused to give money

KUALA PENYU: A man ran amok with a machete after his grandmother refused to give him money, allegedly for buying drugs.

Police detained the 43-year-old suspect at Kampung Kerukan in Kuala Penyu on Monday afternoon after receiving a report from his 71-year-old grandmother.

Beaufort OCPD Deputy Supt Yusoff Zaki Mat Yaacob said the suspect later tested positive for drugs.

He said the suspect, who lives with his grandmother, had also run amok before for the same reason.

“He destroyed part of the house,” he said, adding the suspect will be investigated for criminal intimidation.