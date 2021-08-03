Miri woman charged with three counts of dishonestly concealing RM8,440

MIRI (Aug 3): A Magistrates’ Court here today charged a woman with three counts of dishonest concealment of money totalling RM8,440, which belonged to another woman, in her bank account.

Hadiah Hussian, 45, from Kampung Sungai Dalam was charged under Section 424 of the Penal Code, which provides for a maximum five years in jail, a fine, or with both, upon conviction.

According to the first charge, Hadiah allegedly dishonestly concealed RM50 belonging to Siew Shang Ping in her bank account between 8am and 10pm on Dec 26, 2020 at a lot at Mile 3 1/2 Jalan Pujut here.

Under the second charge, Hadiah allegedly concealed RM5,470 belonging to the same victim in her bank account between 8am and 10pm, between Feb 7 and Feb 28 this year.

According to the third charge, she allegedly concealed RM2,920 belonging to the same victim in her bank account between 8am and 10pm, between March 1 and 31 this year.

No plea was taken from the accused.

Magistrate Md Syafque Md Hilmie set Sept 1, 2021 for further mention of the case and ordered the accused to be released on RM3,000 undeposited bail in two local sureties pending the date.

Insp Mudzilawati Abdul Rahman prosecuted the case, while the accused was unrepresented by counsel.