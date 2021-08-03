Over 360 Kg Bumbok families under EMCO get food aid

KUCHING (Aug 3): More than 360 households in Kampung Bumbok, which has been placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO), have received food aid.

Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) Batu Kitang branch chairman Liu Thian Leong contributed the aid, which included meat and vegetables, to alleviate their hardship.

Liu said PSB Batu Kitang also donated over 400 bags of rice and food baskets to the village earlier this year.

“Currently Kampung Bumbok is under EMCO until Aug 11 and thus the villagers are restricted to go out from the lockdown area.

“PSB is very concerned and sympathetic to the plight of the people and thus decided to provide immediate help,” he said in a statement today.

The aid was handed over under strict standard operating procedures to Kampung Bumbok representatives at the community hall yesterday.

Liu added that he hoped that the lockdown in the village would be lifted soon and the people could resume with normal life.