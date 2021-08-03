PAMSC kicks off ‘Season 3’ of ‘Back to Basics’ online design lecture series

KUCHING (Aug 3): The Malaysian Institute of Architects Sarawak Chapter (PAMSC) kicked off ‘Season 3’ of its ‘Back to Basics’ online design lecture series last Friday, featuring Malaysian architects who had established their mark overseas.

The series took on a similar format, commencing at 5pm with a short presentation by the architect, followed by a question-answer session.

Organising chairperson Noraini Naroden said the programme was part of PAMSC’s initiatives in continuing personal and professional development amidst the current Covid-19 pandemic.

“The lectures are available to everyone, free of charge.

“They are conducted via Zoom, which means that they are even more accessible.

“In the new format, participants simply click on the link to join – those requiring CPD points need to submit a questionnaire form after the talk; otherwise, it is quite straightforward to join and learn.

“The lectures are made possible with general support from Nippon Paints (M) Sdn Bhd, Grade Empire Sdn Bhd and Urbanpro Development Sdn Bhd.”

The speaker on Friday was Alan Kueh, formerly from Kuching and now practising in Singapore as AK+.

In his lecture, he talked about how he used humble materials and methods to achieve extraordinary and unusual design outcomes. His clients included Changi Airport, Hermes and various diplomats who appreciated his human-centric approach and his focus on end-user experiences.

The second lecture, to take place this Aug 6, would have Andrew Chow from Intact Studio in Shenzhen, China, as the speaker.

Hailing from the small mining town of Tronoh in Perak, Chow graduated from the Architectural Association (AA) London where he met his two partners – Celdrick Wong and Tao Huang.

It is informed that Chow would use his projects to discuss the opportunities and challenges of working in China, and his wish to return to contribute to the architectural scene in Malaysia one day.

“On Aug 13, our speaker joins us from the other side of the world; in Budapest, Hungary – she is Pei Yong originally from Miri (Batu Niah). She graduated from the Architectural Association (London) and has worked for internationally-renowned practices in London (Cullinan Studio), Barcelona (Miralles Tagliabue EMBT), Kuala Lumpur (Seksan Design), Shanghai (Miralles Tagliabue EMBT) and Singapore (WOHA), before setting up her studio, WY Design in Budapest.

“Pei is also actively involved in academia, acting as a guest critic and speaker at a number of architecture schools and events, while directing the ‘AA Visiting School Uncommon Walks’.

“And finally on Aug 20, we would have Melanie Pok and Idzfan Zainal of the Billard Leece Partnership in Melbourne, Australia. They are from Melaka and Selangor, respectively, and are set bring to us on their journey in learning by working with inspiring individuals who are able to weave good design into the public realm,” said PAMSC.

To know more, interested parties can email [email protected], follow the PAMSC Facebook page or visit www.pamsc.org.my.