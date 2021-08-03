Sarawak’s NRP Phase 3 ‘double-edged sword’, says Bintulu business group

BINTULU (Aug 3): A business group here views Sarawak’s move into Phase 3 of the National Recovery Plan (NRP) tomorrow as a ‘double-edged sword’ due to the spread of Covid-19 Delta variant in the state.

Bintulu Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCO) Yek Siew Liong said that while he welcomed the opening of more businesses and greater public mobility, the people must still be cautious to prevent contracting the virus.

“I trust Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) will review and improve SOPs in the face of the Delta variant and being airborne in nature as we move into Phase 3 of the NRP,” he said when contacted.

“With the detection of highly contagious Delta variant in Sarawak and the increasing and high number of such infections detected, it is a double-edged sword to enter into Phase 3.”

Thus, he said people must be cautious over the threat of the Delta variant with almost all economic activities allowed to operate which may cause infections to spike and result in a Delta outbreak throughout Sarawak.

Nevertheless, Yek said Sarawakians deserved a pat on the back for the government’s decision to allow the state to enter phase three of the NRP one month ahead of its key threshold value indicator timeline

“In fact it is within our striking distance to move to phase four with the criteria of daily cases less than 500, adequate capacity for intensive care unit usage and 60 per cent of the population vaccinated,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Chamber of Bumiputera Entrepreneurs (DUBS) vice president and Bintulu branch chairman Datuk Abdul Kadier Sahib welcomed the move.

“Good, as we need to train ourselves to live with Covid-19 and accept the fact that Covid-19 is and will be with us,” he said.

Abdul Kadier added he is waiting for the detailed SOPs from SDMC in order to get a clearer picture on what is expected under Phase 3 of the NRP.