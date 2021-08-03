SDMC: Phase 3 of NRP for Southern Zone in S’wak will be postponed

KUCHING (Aug 3): The implementation of Phase 3 of the National Recovery Plan (NRP) for the Southern Zone in Sarawak will be postponed as the state eases into the third phase tomorrow, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said in its Covid-19 daily update that the implementation of Phase 3 of the NRP for the Southern Zone, which covers Kuching, Bau, Lundu, Samarahan, Simunjan, Asajaya, Serian and Tebedu districts, will be postponed until the number of Covid-19 cases show a more satisfactory declining trend.

“This is to ensure the safety and well-being of the people in view that the number of cases under this zone is still high,” SDMC said.

The committee pointed out that Sarawak will enter Phase 3 of the NRP once the proposed standard operating procedures (SOPs) are approved and upon seeking advice from medical experts.

“The Sarawak government expresses its highest appreciation to the Prime Minister for the recognition that the state can move to Phase 3 of the NRP starting tomorrow (Aug 4).

“Sarawak welcomes this announcement and will implement it once the proposed SOPs are approved. As such, the existing SOPS are still in force,” it said.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin yesterday announced that Sarawak, along with Perlis and Labuan would be entering Phase 3 of the NRP starting tomorrow.

In a Facebook post, he said that the two states and the federal territory were performing well.

He however, also reminded citizens there to continue following the SOPs.

Under Phase 3 of the NRP, one of the relaxations is inter-district travel.