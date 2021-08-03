Selangau turns to orange zone after 22 local Covid-19 transmissions

KUCHING (Aug 3): Selangau district has gone from yellow to orange status after recording 22 local Covid-19 transmissions in the past 14 days, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said today.

“This brought the total number of districts that are categorised as orange zones to eight,” the committee said in its daily Covid-19 update.

The other districts with orange status are Sarikei, Tebedu, Pakan, Beluru, Betong, Kapit, and Telang Usan.

Nine districts that remain yellow are Lawas, Daro, Bukit Mabong, Tanjung Manis, Song, Sri Aman, Kanowit, Pusa, and Belaga.

There are presently six districts categorised as green — Lubok Antu, Matu, Julau, Marudi, Sebauh, and Limbang.

Kuching is still categorised as a red zone along with 16 other districts.

The Ministry of Health categorises a district with no local Covid-19 transmissions in 14 days as a green zone, one to 20 local transmissions as a yellow zone, 21 to 40 as an orange zone, and 41 or more cases as a red zone.