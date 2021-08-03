SGH Blood Bank sends rare blood type to expectant mum in Johor Baru

KUCHING (Aug 3): The Sarawak General Hospital Blood Bank on Monday undertook the delivery of the rarest blood type ‘D-/-D-’ (Rh17) from here to Johor Bahru.

“The Rh17 blood type is very rare in Malaysia, but in Sarawak, it can be found among a small number of people of the Bidayuh ethnic group,” it shared in a Facebook post.

It said the pint of blood was donated by Pehan Majis and it was delivered by air cargo.

It revealed that the blood was meant for an expectant mother, who will undergo a Caesarean section procedure in Johor Bahru. The expectant mother also has the rare Rh17 blood type.

It also said the aircraft sending the pint of blood had transit at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) before proceeding to Johor Bahru.

“Individuals with rare blood types can only receive blood transfusion from those who are in the same blood type as theirs.

“This is because if the patient receives blood from a different type, it can result in an acute blood reaction that can harm the life of the patient,” it said.

According to some previous news reports, this rare blood type can also be found among the population in Japan, Taiwan and Hong Kong.