Sunlight Pharmacy holds Health and Beauty Mart

KOTA KINABALU: Sunlight Pharmacy will organise the annual Health and Beauty Mart (HBM) from August 1 to 31.

The aim of this HBM is to let more people in the community know about Sunlight Pharmacy. The public can gain access to a series of health services provided in the pharmacy, thereby improving their general well-being.

At the same time, Sunlight Pharmacy also hopes, by carrying out promotions with great deals, to make healthcare services and products more affordable to the public, particularly during this difficult time of Covid-19 pandemic.

As in previous years due to the impact of the pandemic, Sunlight Pharmacy has made some innovative changes to the HBM to make it more interesting and rewarding to the public.

During this one-month period, Sunlight Pharmacy will launch a series of exciting promotions and activities in all Sunlight retail outlets as well as its online platform.

Products on promotion range from supplements, health food, baby and mother products, medical equipment, skincare, personal care and many more. There are around 30 well-known brands participating in this promotion which include Abbott, Blackmores, Biolife, Cetaphil, Dermaveen, Ego QV, Loreal, Morinaga, Nestle Nutren, Omron, Pharmaton, Roche, Rossmax, Tena and many more.In addition, various interesting activities will be held as well during this time in hopes to ease the tension in the public caused by the pandemic.

August 1 to 15 – Discover Sunlight Colouring Contest where children from 5 to 12 years old are welcome to participate. A Lot of fun goodies to be won!

August 1 to 31 – There will be different limited-time offers every week (One Week Flash Deal) as well as One Day Special Event at every Sunlight retail outlet on a specific date. On the One Day Special Event, the public can also participate in the Guess The Code game to win a cash voucher worth RM288!

1pm, every Friday – Join and meet Sunlight host online at Shopee Live and Facebook Live Stream!

Weekly games and prizes to be won via the Sunlight Pharmacy Facebook page!

One of the most attractive features of this HBM is the lucky draw! The total giveaway prizes are worth RM20,000, with the grand prize featuring one unit of Apple iPad Pro 128GB! Terms and conditions are easy, one draw will be rewarded for every RM200 spent either in Sunlight retail outlets or on Sunlight online platform throughout the promotion month.

Apart from carrying out promotional activities from time to time, Sunlight Pharmacy also provides the public with medication counseling, nutrition counseling, health screening, physiotherapy, medical equipment, rent and fix service, skin and scalp care, baby and mother care throughout the year.

Public can find out more about the HBM/ Sunlight services through the Sunlight Facebook page, Sunlight official website/ online store, or simply visit any Sunlight Pharmacy outlet.