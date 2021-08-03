Umno minister Shamsul Anuar Nasarah quits Cabinet post

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 3): The Umno MP for Lenggong Datuk Seri Shamsul Anuar Nasarah resigned as the energy and natural resources minister effective today.

In a statement, he said that he had decided to quit the Cabinet in adherence with Umno’s decision to not support the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government as led by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“Taking into account some of the party’s decisions and stances, as an Umno member who is obedient and loyal to the party, I hereby resign as a member of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Federal Government.

“I thank all parties and all the staff of the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources. My focus after this will be to focus on my duties as the member of Parliament for Lenggong and to help strengthen the party in the face of an increasingly challenging political situation,” he said in the statement.

On July 25, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the party had decided that all of its ministers, deputy ministers and heads of government-linked companies would relinquish their positions if the Emergency Ordinances are allowed to remain in effect beyond August 1.

He said this when conveying the party’s insistence that the Emergency proclamation and ordinances must be repealed during the special Parliament sitting which is now postponed.

Earlier today, Muhyiddin announced that Parliament will convene in September to discuss the repeal of the Emergency Law. — Malay Mail