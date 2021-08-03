Umno president Zahid claims enough of party’s MPs signed declaration to withdraw support for Perikatan, Muhyiddin

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 3): Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi claimed today that enough of the party’s federal lawmakers have signed a declaration to withdraw its support for Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

The Umno chief told a press conference held after the party’s supreme council met this evening that the letters were presented during an audience with the Agong.

He did not state when the meeting took place.

Zahid was flanked by senior Umno figures such as Datuk Seri Najib Razak, Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah and Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan at the press conference announcing the council’s decision.

Ahmad Zahid said the decision by the council was unanimous. He accused Muhyiddin and his government of defying and belittling the Yang di-Pertuan Agong by failing to abide by his decree that the Emergence Ordinances be tabled for debate in both Houses of Parliament.

“To express our undivided loyalty to His Royal Highness the Agong, the supreme council unanimously agreed to withdraw support towards the Perikatan Nasional government and Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister,” the Umno chief said.

The withdrawal of support effectively means Muhyiddin no longer commands the majority in the Lower House.

The PN bloc now has just 104 MPs behind them, eight short of the 112 needed to form a simple majority. There are 107 MPs in the Opposition bench.

All leaders present at the press conference were members of parliament bar Datuk Seri Muhammad Hassan, the party’s deputy president.

The 10 are MPs representing Bagan Datuk (Ahmad Zahid), Pekan (Najib), Pengerang (Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said), Baling (Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Rahim), Tanjung Karang (Tan Sri Noh Omar), Parit (Datuk Nizar Zakaria), Machang (Datuk Ahmad Mazlan Yaakub), Gua Musang (Tengku Razaleigh), Cameron Highlands (Ramli Mohd Nor), Pontian (Ahmad Maslan) and Jerantut (Datuk Ahmad Nazlan Idris).

“I have the sufficient number of declaration letters withdrawing support from Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister signed by Umno MPs and they have been presented to the YDPA Agong,” Zahid said.

“Thus proving that his leadership no longer commands a majority,” he added.

Zahid said more could join, pointing to MPs from the Sabah Umno bloc. — Malay Mail