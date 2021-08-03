Verification of late Corrina Voon’s next-of-kin underway

KUCHING (Aug 3): Several individuals have come forward claiming to be the next-of-kin of the late Corrina Voon Ling Ling and verification is still being carried out, said Association of Kindergarten Operators Sarawak president Jason Kong.

Kong, who led the efforts to locate her relatives, said that verification of these individuals as the next-of-kin of the late Voon, who succumbed to Covid-19 in Kuala Lumpur, is still being carried out.

He said that these individuals claimed to be the uncle and brother of Voon, who is originally from Kuching.

“We are still verifying their details,” he said when contacted today.

Voon, 48, and her 71-year-old mother Voon Kui Hiong had passed away due to Covid-19 in Kuala Lumpur.

She is survived by her 12-year-old daughter.

According to yesterday’s reports, efforts are being made to locate her relatives in Kuching and Sibu to take care of the 12-year-old daughter.

The daughter has also been infected with Covid-19 and she is currently being isolated in a hospital in Kuala Lumpur.

Voon’s friends are now handling the funeral arrangements and no relatives in Kuala Lumpur were able to be located.

Voon was previously a lecturer at Tunku Abdul Rahman University College in Kuala Lumpur for 11 years and she had gone to SMK Green Road in Kuching for her secondary school education.