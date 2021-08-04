Abd Karim: GPS leadership capable of making wise decision amidst political crisis

KUCHING (Aug 4): Parti Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) vice-president Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah is confident that the top leadership of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), in which the PBB is a component party, will make a wise decision in facing the current political crisis.

He said the GPS still supports the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government led by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to ensure that the federal government would remain stable.

Abdul Karim, who is State Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister, also expressed hope that Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and the palace would not be dragged into the crisis.

“Let the palace remain as the place where the government seeks advice and guidance and not to be dragged into personal issues as it is really not good for Malaysia,” he told reporters after launching the 130th anniversary of Sarawak Museum here today. — Bernama