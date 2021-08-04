Analysts hail tabling of motion of confidence for Muhyiddin

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 4): The announcement by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin concerning the tabling of a motion of confidence for him in Parliament next month is in line with the democratic practice, according to analysts.

Political and Government analyst Dr Al-Azharri Siddiq Kamunri said the motion is crucial for Muhyiddin to show that he and his government still have the majority support of the Members of Parliament (MP).

“I am confident that the MPs will personally vote for the government. This is because they have no choice but to save the country from the Covid-19 pandemic and as politicians who love the country, they must show a level of patriotism towards the country over personal interests,” he said.

Muhyiddin in a special announcement today said that he had informed Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, that he would prove his legitimacy as the Prime Minister in Parliament by allowing a motion of confidence for him to be tabled in the Dewan Rakyat in September.

He said through this motion, the legitimacy of his status as the Prime Minister and Perikatan Nasional as the ruling government, will be ascertained according to the law and the Constitution.

Dr al-Azharri Siddiq also said a political ceasefire was necessary as the country is battling with the increasing number of Covid-19 cases.

“The prime minister should be concentrating on resolving national issues posed by Covid-19,” he added.

Echoing the call, Universiti Teknologi MARA Centre for Media and Information Warfare Studies director Assoc Prof Datuk Dr Ismail Sualman said the current time should be put to good use, including looking at a new formula to deal with the pandemic.

“If the fight for power, change of administration, resignation of a prime minister or any other dispute continues, I see it will only make the country more chaotic which will also bring negative impact on the economy, as well as pandemic management and vaccination programme in the country.

“During this period, please focus on the main objective to tackle the pandemic, focus on ensuring smooth running of the vaccination programme and if possible, find a new formula to deal with the pandemic. Don’t let power struggle gets in the way,” he said.

Ismail said the government should not be blamed for the Covid-19 situation as it is a global health crisis and is not faced by Malaysia alone.

“If a prime minister has to resign because he fails to tackle the pandemic, we may have seen many resignations of prime ministers,” he added. – Bernama