Bank cashier in Kota Belud starts new cluster

KOTA KINABALU: Close contact screenings continue to contribute to the daily new cases of Covid-19 in Sabah, with 949 on August 4.

State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said the others are from symptomatic category, which recorded 201 cases or 21.2 per cent from the total cases in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 74 cases came from existing clusters.

“Since the symptomatic screening is showing high numbers, it is highly recommended that those who having symptoms like flu and cough, to immediately make a swab test to determine their health status.

“This action can prevent infecting others if found positive,” he said.

On Wednesday, Masidi also revealed that one community cluster was recorded in Kota Belud – Kluster Tempasuk.

Index case for Kluster Tempasuk is a cashier in a bank who infected family members and close contacts in the village.

Kota Kinabalu topped the daily cases with 260 followed by Tawau 138, Tuaran 102, Beaufort 62, Penampang 58, Sandakan 48, Papar 37, Keningau 34, Kota Belud 32, Ranau 27, Kinabatangan 23, Kunak 20, Telupid 16, Putatan 14, Lahad Datu 12, Nabawan 12, Kudat 11, Semporna 7, Tenom 7, Sipitang 5, Pitas 5, Beluran 4, Kota Marudu 4, Kuala Penyu 4, Tongod 3, Kalabakan 3 and Tambunan 1.