Bringing children to public places among SOP violation compounds issued by MLHG since yesterday, says SDMC

KUCHING (Aug 4): The Sarawak Ministry of Local Government and Housing has issued two compounds for National Recovery Plan (NRP) standard operating procedure (SOP) violations since yesterday, where one was for bringing children to public places without a valid reason.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its daily Covid-19 update did not specify where that compound was issued, but indicated that each of the compounds were issued by the Serian District Council and the Meradong and Julau Districts Council.

One of the compounds was issued for an incomplete customer logbook.

SDMC said the cumulative number of compounds issued by the various local councils across Sarawak is now at 1,377.

The committee also said the police have issued compounds to 12 individuals in the last 24 hours for SOP violations.

According to SDMC, Sarikei topped the number of police compounds issued with five, followed by Kuching (4) and Padawan (3).

Six of the compounds were for failing to scan MySejahtera QR code before entering premises, and another six for not wearing face masks at public areas.

There were no arrests made. The cumulative number of compounds issued by the police so far is 9,675.