Check verification sticker before purchasing Neutrovis face masks

JOHOR BAHRU (Aug 4): Consumers are advised to check the verification sticker on the box of Neutrovis four-ply face masks before purchasing them as there are imitation products of the brand in the market.

Zayn Puah, whose company Maystar Beauty Sdn Bhd owns the Neutrovis brand, said the company conducted investigations after receiving complaints from customers regarding the imitation products.

He said they then lodged a report with the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs, which led to the seizure of imitation face masks worth RM60,000 in Johor Bahru recently.

“It is our responsibility to report to the ministry. Besides, we have also met our lawyers and have obtained a court injunction. This will allow us to work with the authorities to take action against the imitation face mask distributors,” he said in a statement today.

He said to gain consumer trust and to prevent fake products, Neutrovis, a Malaysian brand of face masks and sanitation products, had also attached a verification sticker with a unique QR code on all four-ply face mask products.

Apart from that, they also use social media to identify various imitation brands and warn consumers about counterfeit Neutrovis products.

Imitation face masks have not undergone any tests by the Medical Device Authority and their use could cause breathing difficulties, irritation on the ear and skin breakouts on the face. – Bernama