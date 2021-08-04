CM: Muhyiddin made wise move with confidence vote in parliament

KUCHING (Aug 4): Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s decision to put himself through a vote of confidence in parliament next month is a bold and wise move, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said it is a good decision to solve the country’s political problems.

“If the prime minister has the majority support of lawmakers in the Dewan Rakyat, we will continue to cooperate. But if not, he has to face the consequences,” he told a press conference after launching the Sarawakku Sayang Special Assistance (BKSS) 7.0 at Wisma Adenan here.

Abang Johari, who is Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman, said the coalition supported Muhyiddin’s stand as it was in accordance with the Constitution.

He also said that GPS will continue to support the prime minister at this juncture to ensure the country’s stability in facing the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Our emphasis is that the country must have a stable government and what is most important is the rakyat. That is the stand of Sarawak. We want a government that does not falter,” he stressed.

Abang Johari pointed out that the current political crisis in the federal government should not have happened in the first place.

He said given that Malaysia has been badly hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, the parties involved should work together in focusing on the administration of the country.

“Besides, the current term of the federal government will expire in less than two years. Why not wait for the general election? Why resort to ‘fights’ like this? Why don’t we focus on the administration of the country? That is GPS’ stand,” he said.

Earlier today, Muhyiddin announced that a motion of confidence vote will be tabled in the Dewan Rakyat when it convenes in September to determine his legitimacy as prime minister.

He said he was informed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong that His Majesty had obtained a statutory declaration from eight Umno MPs who formally informed the Dewan Rakyat Speaker that they were withdrawing support for him.

He said it is only through the motion of confidence vote that his position as prime minister and the Perikatan Nasional ruling government can be determined in accordance with the law and the Constitution.

