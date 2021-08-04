Compounds totalling RM24,500 issued for SOP violations in Bintulu

BINTULU (Aug 4): Violators of various standard operating procedures (SOPs) here yesterday were issued compound notices totalling RM24,500.

Bintulu Health officer Dr Melvin Chung said during an SOP compliance operation, enforcement personnel inspected 21 premises around the Parkcity area.

“From the operation, two compounds were issued to business premises and three compounds to individuals,” he said.

He said a business owner was issued an RM20,000 compound for allowing more than 50 per cent of staff to work, while the owner of a spa and beauty centre, which is still not permitted to operate, was slapped with a compound of RM10,000.

Three individuals were also issued compounds of RM1,500 each for failing to scan the MySejahtera app.

“We would like to stress here that the ultimate goal of this operation is to educate and to discipline the community so that we can be together in our efforts to flatten the curve of Covid-19 infection,” Dr Chung said.

He thanked the majority of business owners and individuals who complied with the SOPs for their full cooperation.

“However, we found that there are still a few members of the community who fail to comply with the SOPs.

“Please be reminded that we have not won yet, so each individual should be responsible by complying with the SOPs for the safety of all,” he added.