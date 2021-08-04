Covid-19: Five more commercial premises in Sarawak listed in HIDE today – SDMC

KUCHING (Aug 4): Five more commercial premises in Sarawak have been listed in the Health Ministry’s Hotspot Identification for Dynamic Engagement (HIDE) system today, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The committee said that the premises are The Spring, Plaza Merdeka and Ivory Success Sdn Bhd in Kuching, and Sibu Central and Wisma Sanyan in Sibu.

To date, there are 272 premises in the state listed in the HIDE system.

HIDE premises and locations are said to have the potential to turn into clusters if no pre-emptive actions are taken.

If no hotspots emerge in the premises after the implementation of pre-emptive actions, these premises will be removed from the HIDE list within a period of seven days after their listing.