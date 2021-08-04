Covid-19: Malaysia hits daily record high of 19,819, Sarawak’s cases rise to 552

KUCHING (Aug 4): Malaysia reached a new record high for daily Covid-19 cases with 19,819 reported today.

In a Facebook post, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said this brought the cumulative total of positive cases in the country to 1,183,110 cases.

Sarawak recorded 552 new cases in the past 24 hours, an increase of 58 cases compared to the 494 Covid-19 cases reported yesterday.

Despite the increase of case, the state’s latest figure was the sixth lowest in the country, above cases in Melaka (508), Terengganu (481), Putrajaya (46), Perlis (11), and Labuan (5).

Selangor continued to record the highest number of cases with 8,377 today.

This was followed by Kuala Lumpur (2,467), Kedah (1,371), Johor (1,162), Kelantan (1,003), Sabah (949), Penang (867), Negeri Sembilan (800), Perak (662), and Pahang (558).