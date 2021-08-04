Covid-19: Sarawak new cases rise to 552, no deaths

KUCHING (Aug 4): Covid-19 cases in the state rose by another 552 new cases from which more than half come from Kuching and Serian, according to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its Covid-19 daily update today, SDMC said 270 new cases were recorded in Kuching and 105 new cases were from Serian.

There were no new Covid-19 fatalities recorded for this day in the state.

The cumulative number of Covid-19 in Sarawak to date is 78,763 while the death toll stays at 464 or 0.59 percent of the total cases.

According to today’s statistics, other districts recording new cases are Sri Aman (45), Samarahan (28), Subis (17), Simunjan (17), Lundu (15), Sibu (15), Kabong (7), Bau (7), Bintulu (6), Julau (5), Tatau (3), Dalat (3), Miri (2), Kanowit (2), while one case each was recorded in Mukah, Kapit, Sarikei, Selangau and Beluru.

Meanwhile 19 other districts did not record any new cases today.

The committee said the new cases today consisted of 305 cases which were detected from screenings of individuals with contact to positive cases; 117 from screenings of individuals from existing active clusters; 33 from screenings of symptomatic individuals at health facilities and 94 from other screenings at health facilities.

“There were also three Import B cases (Covid-19 cases imported from other states) involving two individuals who had returned from Kuala Lumpur and one from Kedah,” it said.

Meanwhile, the number of recovered patients on this was 189 who were allowed to be discharged from hospitals and quarantine and low-risk patients treatment centres (PKRC) across the state.

SDMC said 41 discharged were recorded in Kuching, 27 in Samarahan (Unimas PKRC), nine in Sibu, nine in Bintulu, 20 in Miri, two in Sarikei, two in Kapit, 36 in Betong, 21 in Mukah and 22 in Serian.

This means the total number of recoveries in the state have now increased to 71,679 or 91.01 per cent out of the overall cases.

SDMC also said that 6,441 patients were still warded and under medical supervision at hospitals and PKRCs throughout the state, of which 26 are in intensive care unit (ICU) and nine are intubated cases.

They comprised of 3,795 in SGH and PKRC Kuching, 573 in Unimas PKRC, 317 in Sibu Hospital and PKRC Sibu; 384 in Miri Hospital and PKRC Miri; 287 in Bintulu Hospital and PKRC Bintulu; 33 in Kapit Hospital and PKRC Kapit; 83 in Sri Aman Hospital; 115 in Sarikei Hospital and PKRC Sarikei; 162 in PKRC Betong; 94 in PKRC Mukah; 588 in PKRC Serian; nine in PKRC Lawas; and one in Limbang Hospital.