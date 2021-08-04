Covid-19: Seven new clusters in Sarawak detected, all in Kuching – SDMC

KUCHING (Aug 4): Sarawak today recorded seven new Covid-19 cluster all in Kuching, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The committee said in a statement that six of the new clusters were community clusters involving villages, while one is a workplace cluster.

One of the new community clusters dubbed the Kampung Bintawa Hilir Cluster, saw 159 positive cases including the index case out of 223 people screened.

Another community cluster, the Kampung Bunuk Cluster, saw 46 positive cases including the index case out 181 people screened. Nine from the cluster were still awaiting lab test result.

The third community cluster is the Kampung Bintawa Tengah Cluster, which saw 30 positive cases including the index case out of 61 people screened.

The Kampung Haji Baki Cluster saw 16 positive cases including the index case out 111 people screened, while another 17 others were still waiting for their lab test results.

Kampung Semban Cluster saw 23 positive cases including the index case out of 26 people screened under the cluster, while the Kampung Jawa Cluster saw 47 positive cases including the index case out 104 people screened with one still waiting for his lab test result.

As for the workplace cluster, 12 people including the index case were tested positive for Covid-19 from the Jalan Airport Cluster out of 100 people screened, with 18 still waiting for their lab test results.

MORE TO COME