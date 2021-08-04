DCCI cautious on Sarawak’s entry into Phase 3 of NRP

KUCHING (Aug 4): The Dayak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) has mixed feelings on Sarawak’s move into Phase 3 of the National Recovery Plan (NRP) today.

In a press statement, DCCI secretary-general Libat Langub said while the group welcomes the move, it feels the people should still be cautious.

“Although we look forward to the further reopening of business activities and easing of restrictions, the presence of the Delta variant and the high number of daily Covid-19 cases in some districts in Sarawak still poses a real and present challenge,” he said.

“We humbly urge the state government to proceed with Phase 3 of the NRP with caution to prevent a spike in Covid-19 in the state,” he added.

He said DCCI proposed that the state government adjust and review the standard operating procedures (SOP) under the NRP by taking into account the present local health conditions and circumstances to ensure the safety of the people of Sarawak.

DCCI also urged the state government to disseminate to the public, especially those in rural areas, information on Phase 3 of the NRP and emerging issues such as the Delta variant, the need for Covid-19 vaccination as well as strict observance of the SOP, he said.

On humanitarian grounds, DCCI urged the government to assist and look into the plight and suffering of many unregistered self-employed rural or village petty traders transacting local or jungle business and products who have lost their income due to the pandemic.

Libat said these informal unregistered traders were not on the authorities’ radar for lack of documents and therefore, do not benefit from the government’s Covid-19 economic aid.

“In any event, DCCI wishes to commend the state government and everyone involved for having fulfilled the key indicators to move into the third phase of the NRP,” he said.