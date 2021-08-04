Dead baby found inside bag

PENAMPANG: A baby boy was found dead inside a bag along a staircase at an apartment in Bundusan here on Wednesday.

It was learned that a food delivery rider had found a strange bag with a note written on it saying “tolong call polis atau imam” (please call police or Imam).

He immediately lodged a police report.

Penampang police chief DSP Mohd Haris Ibrahim said police were informed of the discovery around 1.10pm and a team was dispatched to the location.

Initial police investigation found that the baby, wrapped with cloth and kept inside a bag, had just been delivered but died six hours later before it was found by a member of the public.

The body was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for a postmortem while the case is being investigated under Section 318 of the Penal Code for concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead bodies.

Mohd Haris urged anyone with information of the case to contact the Penampang police hotline at 088-723 961 or the investigating officer Inspector Azerina Ali Omar at 014-653 5238.