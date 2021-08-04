Divorcee nabbed for threatening to kill father, sister

MIRI (Aug 4): A 45-year-old divorcee was arrested Monday for threatening to kill his father and sister at their family’s house in Permyjaya.

The suspect was arrested following a police report lodged by his sister.

It is learnt that prior to his arrest, the suspect, who was drunk, had run amok at the house when his father advised him to stop drinking.

He then threatened to kill his father and sister, and also tried to hit his father using an iron bar.

During his arrest, the police seized an iron rod believed to have been used in the incident.

Police are investigating the case under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation.