EMCO at 13 localities in 5 states – Hishammuddin

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 4): Thirteen localities in Johor, Kelantan, Sabah, Perak and Selangor will be placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) from Friday until Aug 19, said Senior Foreign Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein.

He said five of the localities are in Sabah, namely Perumahan Ladang Mostyn and Kampung Kasnuri in Kunak; Kampung Tanjung Aru Lama and Universiti Apartment 1 in Kota Kinabalu, and Kampung Kuala Mengalong in Sipitang.

“Five localities in Perak are affected – Comfort Rubber Glove factory in Simpang and Matang; Comfort Rubber Glove workers hostel in Hujung Matang; Kampung Menteri Kuala Sepetang, Mukim Matang; and Kampung Belum Baru in Hulu Perak,” he said in a statement on the National Recovery Plan (NRP) today.

The other localities involved are Gugusan Semarak in PJU 5, Kota Damansara, Selangor; Taman Puteri in Kluang, Johor; and Taman Sri Kebakat in Tumpat, Kelantan.

The EMCO enforced in Bandar Pulai Jaya in Kinta, Perak since July 26 will be lifted earlier than scheduled on Thursday, he added.

Hishammuddin also said based on the Health Ministry’s assessment of the Covid-19 situation, the EMCO in four localities would end as scheduled tomorrow, at Kondominium One Borneo in Kota Kinabalu; Kampung Istimewa and Taman Merpati in Sandakan, Sabah; and FELDA Jengka 12 in Jerantut, Pahang.

On operations to monitor compliance with the standard operating procedure (SOP), he said 41 premises were ordered to shut immediately for violating the SOP yesterday.

A total of 248 individuals were issued compound notices and 25 others remanded for SOP violation, while in Op Benteng, 10 illegal immigrants were arrested and three land vehicles seized, he added. – Bernama