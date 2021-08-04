Existing SOP still in place for Sarawak NRP Phase 3 until new one gazetted – SDMC

KUCHING (Aug 4): As Sarawak eases into the Phase 3 of the National Recovery Plan (NRP) today, the existing standard operating procedure (SOP) for the state would still be in force, until the new SOP has been gazetted, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The implementation of NRP Phase 3 for the Southern Zone however will be postponed until the number of COvid-19 cases show a more satisfactory declining trend, as announced by SDMC yesterday, and the existing SOP remained in force.

Sarawak’s Southern Zone covers Kuching, Bau, Lundu, Samarahan, Simunjan, Asajaya, Serian and Tebedu districts.

“This is to ensure the safety and well-being of the people in view that the number of cases under this zone is still high,” said SDMC.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin yesterday announced that Sarawak, along with Perlis and Labuan would be entering Phase 3 of the NRP starting today.

In a Facebook post, he said that the two states and the federal territory were performing well.

He however, also reminded citizens there to continue following the SOPs.

Under Phase 3 of the NRP, one of the relaxations is inter-district travel.

Meanwhile the committee also said that the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) Sarawak announced that those who have not received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine to contact the nearest Resident Office, District Office, Vaccination Centres of Government Health Clinics to arrange for appointments promptly.