Fatimah: Sarawak registers 14 pct year-on-year rise in rape cases

KUCHING (Aug 4): A total of 67 cases of rape had been recorded from January to June this year, representing a year-on-year increase of 14 per cent over the same period last year.

In revealing this data, Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah said 59 cases were registered in the first six months of last year.

“Out of the total cases (reported from January to June, 2021), 39 were committed by the victims’ boyfriends, 15 by acquaintances, and five by the victims’ biological fathers.

“Also from the total number, 50 cases involved those (victims) aged between 13 and 16,” she said this during a press conference in Petra Jaya here yesterday.

Fatimah also revealed that out of the total 67 cases, 41 had resulted in pregnancy, adding that 34 of the pregnant rape victims comprised those aged between 13 and 16.

Also present at the press conference were Fatimah’s assistant minister Datuk Francis Harden Hollis and Sarawak Criminal Investigation Department (CID) chief SAC Lukas Aket.